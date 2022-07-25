There won’t be any govt if important decisions not made before Aug 30: Sh Rasheed

| Sh Rasheed says there is little time left to save country from economic crisis.

Islamabad – Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said that no one would be able to run the government if important decisions are not made before August 30. Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said there was little time left to save the country from an economic crisis as the “political instability is leading the country towards default”.

Rasheed said that politics will only work if the state is strong. “We have to make important decisions before August 30, otherwise, no one will be able to run the government,” he added. The PTI leader asked why the attorney-general left the country, leaving behind important constitutional and legal issues and why the PML-N was speaking against the judiciary.

Rasheed said that the elections will take place in October and November no matter what happens, adding that “Hamza Shahbaz and Shehbaz Sharif should pack their bags.” “If the PML-N loses Punjab, then the prime minister will only remain the chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA),” he added.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in reaction to a news report of a national reconciliation in the works, has attributed it to PTI Chairman Imran Khan feeling the “noose around him tightening” in the foreign funding case, reported a private TV channel.

“Perhaps Imran Khan feels the noose around him tightening in the foreign funding case and so he has suggested such talks take place,” Iqbal said.

The PML-N leader warned that no dialogue can be held for an ‘NRO’ (concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance) in the foreign funding case.

He said he is unaware of any plans for general elections to be held in October. The media had reported that there were chances of a “grand dialogue” between the Opposition and the government with the intervention of the establishment. The development comes as the Pakistani rupee continues its downward trend against the US dollar and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessing constant plunges in recent sessions — both markets recording historic lows.

Not only this, but there has also been persistent political instability since Khan’s ouster from power with political parties in a tug of war over Punjab.

Hamza Shehbaz of the PML-N, a candidate of the present coalition government, took oath twice as Punjab chief minister in the last four months but with his appointment challenged time and again in the courts, the matter has now gone to him being appointed a trustee chief minister until Monday.

The situation has given way to the likelihood for the next general elections to take place soon, with the sources putting the time frame at October.