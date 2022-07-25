Three people cannot decide country’s fate: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has reiterated that the coalition government only has one demand: the formation of a full bench to hear the case related to the Punjab CM’s election.

Coalition government was addressing a press conference in federal capital ahead of hearing by the apex court on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s petition challenging the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that this cannot happen that three people decide the fate of this country. Three people cannot decide on whether this country will run on a democratic, elected or selective system,” he said.

He repeated “It cannot be possible that three people change Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution with just the stroke of a pen”.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that impact of Supreme Court’s verdicts stays for decades and intensifies over time.

She alleged that petitions were being filed with the court and were not being fixed or were facing delay but the SC was opened at night so that PTI can submit a petition against PA Deputy Speaker ruling.

Our justice system is such that when a petition is filed, the people already know what bench will be constituted and the decision that will be given, she said.

Maryam gave several examples of the PML-N’s legal woes, claiming that the party’s leaders were being discriminated against.

She said that since Hamza was elected chief minister of Punjab, he was not being allowed to work. “He goes from parliament to court, and back and forth. What justice is this?”

The PML-N vice president pointed out that there were many respected judges appointed to the apex court and questioned why they were not involved in hearing the PML-N’s cases.

“One or two judges, who have always been anti-PML-N and anti-government, they are repeatedly included in the bench,” she said.

During the press conference, Maryam alleged that court decisions were favouring the PTI even though they were mocking the judicial system.

Meanwhile, during the media talk, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman endorsed Maryam’s view saying that fingers were being pointed at the judiciary.

He said that the government wanted to strengthen the judiciary, where its decisions spoke for themselves. “They shouldn’t have any conflict or give the impression of a bias.”

He said that the government was given the mandate by the people was not being allowed to function.

“You are sitting behind a wall. You may decide whatever you want […] and make politicians the culprit in the eyes of the public and defame them. But if there’s moral courage, hold yourself accountable.”

The Maulana said that the government did not expect any justice from the current bench and reiterated the government’s demand for a full court bench.

He went on to say that the government supported what Maryam said earlier, saying that this was their “united stance”.