APP

Traders to organise public meeting on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI- The city’s trade bodies on Sunday announced to hold a public meeting at Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazar, on August 13 night to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Addressing a press conference, President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjil Mir said to show solidarity with the beloved homeland, all political party workers, despite their political affiliations, would participate in the event.

He said the city traders would also decorate the city markets with the national flag as per tradition, while rich tributes would be paid to the heroes of the Pakistan movement. Mir stressed upon all political parties to shun their differences in the interest of the country and the nation, as Pakistan was going through a very critical moment at the time.

 

More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka post 315-6 on day-one of second Test against Pakistan

Newspaper

Arshad Nadeem finishes fifth in World Championships javelin final

Newspaper

U-13 Golf Coaching Camp concludes at Royal Palm

Newspaper

Omar, Yashal hope to make presence felt in US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

Newspaper

5th Zalmi Madarsa League begins today

Newspaper

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

Entertainment

Marvel unveils Black Panther 2 and more Avengers

Entertainment

Girls Aloud race for late Sarah Harding in Hyde Park

Entertainment

‘Adele’s highly anticipated Las Vegas residency to begin in November’

1 of 3,199

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More