Anadolu

Tunisians vote in referendum on new Constitution

Tunisians began on Monday voting in referendum on a new Constitution put forward by President Kais Saied.

Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time (05:00GMT), and according to the Independent High Authority for Elections, over 9 million people are registered to take part in the referendum.

Since July 25, 2021, Tunisia has been undergoing a severe political crisis, when Saied sacked government and suspended the parliament.

Tunisian forces consider these measures a “coup against the Constitution,” but others see them as a “correction of the course of the 2011 revolution,” which overthrew then-President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Saied, who started in 2019 a five-year presidential term, considers his measures necessary to “save the country from imminent danger.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Foreign -- International

China launches second space station module, Wentian

Foreign -- International

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

Foreign -- International

UN climate conference head warns ‘time is running out’ to meet climate targets

Foreign -- International

Sweden’s meteorological department warns country to brace for heatwave

Foreign -- International

White House clarifies after Biden appears to say he has cancer

Foreign -- International

UK temperatures predicted to surpass 40 C

Foreign -- International

Australia approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children

Foreign -- International

World remembers Nelson Mandela on his 104th birth anniversary

Foreign -- International

Fires in southwest France burn over 10,000 hectares of forests

Foreign -- International

Euro falls to fresh 20-year low level against US dollar

1 of 2

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More