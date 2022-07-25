Twin cities to have first-ever resort-living project

ISLAMABAD – As a major boost to the federal government’s efforts to lure foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, One Homes, a leading international property developer company has acquired a 100,000 square feet piece of prime land in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to become first-ever tailor-made resort style living development for overseas Pakistanis.

The development which sits at the top of a valley and enjoys front line unobstructed views over a 2500-acre national forest is expected to be a first of its kind in the capital.

Talking to journalists here on the ceremony of acquisition of the land, One Homes Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Aqib Hassan said that the company has very stringent criteria when acquiring land, and the company often spends years in its acquisition process.

“To give you an idea on average, we profile 20 sites before any single acquisition.

Then after the initial profiling stage shortlisted sites go through an extensive due-diligence process, which we have created that mirrors the legal process in the UK which enables us to deliver the same level of security and comfort to our customers buying with us in Pakistan that we give to clients buying from us in the UK or Dubai,” he said.

Aqib said the development which is currently in the design development stage is expected to be launched in the market towards the end of summer 2022. “We’re currently in the design development stage and as we always do we have engaged with world leading consultants on this development to ensure the project is at par with the greatest projects we have been involved with whether than be here in Pakistan, Dubai or London,” he added

He was of the view that Pakistan’s real estate market has seen robust growth showing a continuous upwards trend throughout changing global economic and political climates

The group’s medium term plan is to deliver projects worth Rs200 billion in Pakistan by 2027. “We look forward to continuing our journey as a pioneer and market leader in Pakistan, with a focus on being the pioneers and flag bearers for lifestyle focused, design centric real estate in Pakistan.

The foundations of our business are built on being a thorough client-centric organisation, we understand in its true essence great real estate is about developing lifestyles and with our customer at the heart of our business’s philosophy and operations that’s what we will deliver,” he maintained.