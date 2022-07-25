Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

JERUSALEM -Two Palestinians were killed overnight during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said early Sunday. The ministry said Muhamad Azizi, 25, was killed by a bullet to the chest while Abdul Rahman Jamal Suleiman Sobh, 28, was shot in the head. Six others were wounded, including two in serious condition, it said. While the Israeli army said it was carrying out an operation in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, without immediately commenting on the Palestinian report of casualties. At least 52 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, the ministry added.