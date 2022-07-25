Unbeaten Pakistan women team finishes second in tri-series

LAHORE – Pakistan women remained unbeaten in the tri-series tournament involving Australia and hosts Ireland after the sixth and last match of the tournament between Pakistan and Ireland at the Bready Cricket Club was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. Australia won the tri-series after topping the group with 12 points. They won two games against Ireland and played two washed out games against Pakistan. Pakistan bagged the second spot with one win over Ireland and three no-results. They ended up scoring 10 points from four matches, while Ireland finished at the third sport with two points. Pakistan women team will now travel to Birmingham today (Monday) to feature in the Commonwealth Games. They will take on Barbados on July 29. Their next match will be against arch-rivals India on July 31. In their third match, they will compete against Australia on August 3. Reflecting on the team’s performance in the tournament, Captain Bismah Maroof said: “It was really unfortunate that we didn’t get to play full matches in the tournament, but we made full use of the practice sessions we had over here and tried to acclimatise to the conditions. We have couple of matches against the MCC side before the Commonwealth Games, and it will help us to get some match practice. “The teams are featuring in the Commonwealth Games to win medal and so we too will like to perform well in the Games and win medal for the country.”