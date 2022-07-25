Voting system on national elections

A democratic country runs by the decisions of the public where the public, is free to elect any national political party to rule the country. In such countries, political leaders are elected by the voting system. Elections are conducted after every five years and people of the age 18 or older have political the right to vote in favour of any political party. People give vote throughout the country but some people do not vote as per their choice.

It is believed that the voting system is a good way to elect any political party to rule the country. On a national level, to elect the legislators’ members of the lower house (Parliament of Pakistan), ministers are elected by the public and the head of the government Prime Minister, is elected by the majority of members of the national assembly. What’s more, anybody having the nationality of Pakistan can take part in politics, it does not matter, what background he/she belongs to , and members of the upper house (Senate), are the legislators of the provincial assembly.

In Pakistan, elections are conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) and is a constitutional-based established institution. Throughout the country, it is the ECPs’ responsibility to conduct elections peacefully, make polling centres in the different areas of the country and provide security to tribal and rural areas of the country to conduct elections peacefully. Despite, many security issues, this institution is doing its level best in making polling centres safe. At the end of the day, ECP is responsible for a pure and unsupportive result.

In addition, the responsibility of the citizens is to vote. The law does not force a citizen to vote, but voting is an important part of democracy. By voting, citizens are participating in the process of democracy. Citizens vote for leaders to support their ideas. While some people deny voting and do not complete the relationship, that a democratic state has to her citizens, and do not represent their ideas and their interests in politics, that is why they implement a selected one from outside on them.

One of the democratic countries’ basic pillars is voting and it is requested from the public to give vote and understand its values of it. You have the ability to elect the one, who is in favour of your country and surroundings.

IMRAN MARRI,

Balochistan.