Staff Reporter

Wasim Akram joins Mirpur Royals as mentor for KPL2

LAHORE-Legendary Wasim Akram has joined Mirpur Royals as mentor for the 2nd Kashmir Premier League (KPL2). In a video message from England, Wasim said: “I have so many friends from Mirpur here that’s why I joined the Royals. I am eagerly waiting to join the team and for motivating our players while sitting in the dugouts, will be sharing my experience with them. There are some big players like Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed participating in KPL2, we also have senior player Shoaib Malik in our team. Hoping our boys will put up an excellent show, so fans keep supporting Mirpur Royals.” Chairman Mirpur Royals Abdul Wajid & CEO Najeeb Ullah are glad that Wasim Akram will be mentoring the team in KPL2.

