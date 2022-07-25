News Desk

Zardari will return soon: Spokesperson Bilawal House

Former President Asif Ali Zardari travelled to Dubai to spend his birthday with his grandson.

Spokesman Bilawal House, in a statement, said that Asif Ali Zardari wants to spend his birthday with his grandson in Dubai. His political opponents want to seize every chance to criticize him.

Zardari has spent 11 years in an unjust detention, but he never left Pakistan despite all the hardships, he said.

He further said that Zardari is known for overcoming challenges and experiencing darkest forms of political revenge. Former President will return soon, he added.

