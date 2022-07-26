12 more die, several injured amid heavy rains across country

FAISALABAD/PESHAWAR/LAHORE/MULTAN – At least nine people including a child were killed and over two dozen others were wounded in different rain-related incidents in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Monday.

Rescue workers said the deaths caused by incidents of roof collapse or electrocution during heavy rains.

Faisalabad received 45 millimeters (mm) rain here on Tuesday and caused building-collapse incidents in different parts, which resulted in death of four people and injuries to 20 others.

The heavy downpour also inundated low-lying areas and caused numerous problems for residents, pedestrians and passersby. Meanwhile, two persons namely — Ashfaq Ahmad (42) of Sadiq Abad, and Imran Naseem (45) of Rahim Yar Khan — were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries when roof of Shakeel Hotel situated at Sargodha Road near General Bus Stand collapsed due to rain.

A child on Monday drowned in a temporary pond established at Phase III Square of Hayatabad Township after heavy downpour that lasted the city on Sunday morning. According to Rescue 1122 authorities, the deceased boy has been identified as Muhammad who was playing in the pond and drowned while entering into deep water. The Rescue diver searched and recovered the boy’ body in around 30 minutes. The dead body was later handed over to family members for burial.

At least one person died and three others wounded when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Lahore’s Baghbanpura on Monday. Rescue workers said the victims were pulled out from the debris and shifted to a nearby hospital.

A young Head Constable undergoing training at Multan Police Training College for promotion to the next rank i.e ASI died due to electric shock while passing by an electric pole amid rain and windy conditions last Sunday evening, police spokesman said on Monday.

Death toll from recent monsoon spells swells to 102: Balochistan govt

Muhammad Imran Khan (40), doing his intermediate course from the college, was going from hostel to cafeteria while it was raining amid windstorm when a conductor touched the pole he was passing by due to strong winds. Resultantly, the current ran through the electric pole and the body of the police officer leaving him severely injured. He was rushed to Nishtar hospital by a college ambulance. Commandant Police College Multan, DSP headquarters, DSP legal and course commander also reached the hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead sometime after arrival, police spokesman said adding that he died in the line of duty.

The body of martyred police officer has been sent to his native town; Hasil Pur of district Bahawalpur and Namaz-e-Janaza was scheduled today evening there. His case for grant of compensation to the bereaved family would be processed by Bahawalpur police.

Meanwhile, a man and his daughter were electrocuted at their apartment in Karachi’s Bihar Colony during heavy rains on Monday. Rescue workers said the bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Three persons including a woman killed on Monday as the roof of a house caved in due to heavy downpour in the Tehsil Aranji of Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Levis Force officials said that heavy rain caused the collapse of a mud-house located in the Zanbri area of Aranji leaving three people dead.

Balochistan Government’s Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said Monday said at least 102 people so far lost their lives due to the torrential rains and flash floods in the province.

The dead included 39 men, 30 women and 33 children, while the rains had damaged 580 kilometers of roads, 11 bridges and five dams, besides perishing 706 cattleheads, she said while talking to the newsmen.

The spokesperson said the provincial government was continuing the relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilizing all available resources.