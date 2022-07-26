13 injured in road mishap in Lakki

Lakki marwat – At least thirteen people were injured when a pickup turned turtle due to tyre burst in remote Wanda Nizami village of Lakki Marwat, a rescue official said on Monday.

He said members of Tableeghi Jamaat were coming to Lakki city in the pickup.

The rescue official said that a medical team along with ambulances were dispatched to the area after receiving information about the accident. He said the critically injured were taken to the Government City Hospital while those with minor bruises were provided with first aid on the spot.

“Three of the injured persons were later referred to Bannu,” he maintained.