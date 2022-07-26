2 die as rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

KARACHI – Intermittent rainfall lashed parts of Karachi for a second consecutive day on Monday, claiming the lives of at least two people.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told media that the bodies of two men were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi from Lyari and SITE area early morning.

She said that both deaths were caused by electrocution.

A day earlier, at least three people had died from electrocution as the fresh spell of heavy downpour paralysed life across the city, prompting the government to declare Monday a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad division.

A rain emergency has also been imposed in the province.

Data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority showed that during the last 24 hours, PAF Masroor Base (200mm) recorded the highest amount of rainfall, followed by Keamari (188mm), Saddar (164mm), Surjani Town (153mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (154mm), DHA Phase II (124mm), Gadap Town (103mm), Quaidabad (111mm), and Nazimabad (106mm).

Several areas of the city also remained submerged as the unrelenting rainfall inundated residential neighbourhoods.

On Monday, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited nullahs at Shaheen Complex and Sindh Assembly, saying that they were still flowing at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric (KE) spokesperson said the city was receiving intermittent rainfall and efforts to restore the power supply would begin once it stopped raining.

He said that out of 1,900 feeders, 70 had been switched off as a precautionary measure.

He added that the power supply in Mehmoodabad, Sarafa Bazaar, Korangi Sector 10, Gulistan-i-Jauhar block 10/11/12, KDA Employers’ Society and Fazaia Housing Scheme had been restored after receiving the all-clear from field teams.

He added that the power supply in Ilyas Goth, Bismillah Colony, Madina Colony, Shah Faisal Town and several sectors of Landhi had also been restored.

He reiterated that the power supply had been suspended in areas where a large amount of rainwater had accumulated, saying that it would be restored once the water was drained. He called on consumers to be patient.

Separately, Karachi traffic police said that Awan-i-Saddar, MA Jinnah Road, Haqqani Chowk, MR Kayani Road, Guru Mandir, Liaquatabad, Gharibabad, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, DHA, Teen Talwar, Clifton, and Quaidabad were among the many areas that were inundated.

In the latest weather advisory issued on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the low pressure area inducing strong monsoon currents still persisted over central and western Sindh which had caused “widespread heavy rainfall” across the province.

“The system (is) likely to move to Balochistan coastal areas. Under its influence: rain/thunderstorms with a few heavy falls likely to continue in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts, and Karachi division till Tuesday (today),” the department said.

It warned that heavy rainfall could cause urban flooding/waterlogging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar-Shahdadkot districts.

“Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream,” the department added.

Meanwhile, a Radio Pakistan report said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all the provincial governments and concerned departments to stay alert in view of heavy rains and floods across Pakistan.

In a statement, he directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to extend full support to the provincial governments in assuring the safety of the life and property of people living in low-lying areas.

In his message to the Sindh chief minister, the premier assured that the Centre would provide all possible assistance to the province to overcome the difficult situation.

At a media talk on previous day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he was sure that the current system of rain would not cause any serious issues as “almost all the nullahs, small and big ones, including those constructed along the main arteries of the city, have been cleaned”.

He assured the people of the city that he was making all-out efforts to drain out rainwater in the minimum possible time.

“It has been raining since 5am, but our concerned officials and top bureaucracy, along with ministers, are on the roads to ensure proper disposal of rainwater,” the CM added.

The monsoon season in Pakistan this year has wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan. Earlier, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that rains in the provinces have broken 30-year records.