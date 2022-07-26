3 dead, 7 injured in rain related incidents in KP

Peshawar – Three people died and seven others injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last three days, said a press release issued here by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday.

It said that 221 houses were partially damaged and 102 destroyed completely in the province.

According to a spokesman of PDMA, relief goods were distributed to the rain-affected people of Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, D I Khan and Kohistan Upper.

In Tehsil Shahalam, Peshawar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and the representatives of Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Police and field staff of the revenue department rushed to the flood-affected areas and launched relief operation.

Announcements were also made through the loud speakers of the local masajid to avoid going towards the river while the TMA, field staff of revenue department and rescue teams equipped with required machinery have been deployed in the locality.

Similarly, district administration, revenue staff, irrigation department and teams of Rescue 1122 have been put on alert in D I Khan while relief operation was also continued. A flood relief centre has also been established for the affectees of rain and flood in Government Higher Secondary School, Ramak.

In Lower Chitral, the machinery of National Highway Authority (NHA) has been activated and after hectic efforts of 14 hours, all closed roads have been partially opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, the Director General PDMA, Sharif Hussain has directed district administrations of all rain and flood affected districts to collect estimates of losses and provision of all possible assistance to the affectees.

Rescue teams save 225 flood affectees through boats

In the wake of havoc caused by recent torrential rains in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the emergency service 1122 rescued a total of 225 flood affectees in different areas of Peshawar through boats and shifted them to safe places.

In a statement issued by Director General Rescue 1122, key points were established in villages Wazir Kalay, Mathrra and Bela Mohmandaan to monitor discharge of water in River Kabul.

He said that boats, ambulances and rescue workers were deployed round the clock to deal with any emergency situation. All staff members were providing relief to the people in flood-affected areas.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had issued strict directives to continue relief activities along with the banks of River Kabul so that people could be rescued timely.

Rain, thundershower predicted for KP

Regional Meteorological Department on Monday predicted widespread, heavy rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls and strong wind in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours. Heavy rain was predicted in Tank, D I Khan, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Mohmand and Chitral districts.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullas and hill torrents in the province. Heavy fall may also generate flash flood in D I Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Swabi and Mardan cities.