8th death anniversary of Majid Nizami today

LAHORE – The eighth death anniversary of the founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Group – Majid Nizami is being observed today (July 26).

Majid Nizami breathed his last on 26th of July, 2014. He dedicated his entire life protecting the ideology of Pakistan. Examples of his audaciousness are given in the field of journalism, which is vivid through his brainchild newspaper – Nawa-i-Waqt.

He always brought forward the thoughts and ideas of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, and enlightened the youth about the importance of Two-Nation theory. Majid Nizami always stood steadfast in protecting the country’s interest and prosperity. Several condolence references and prayers will be offered across the country. Moreover, the workers of Nawai Waqt all around the country will also pray for the departed soul.