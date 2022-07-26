Acting governor grieved over human losses due to’abnormal’ rains

KARACHI – Acting Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani while expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives during the recent rains on Monday advised the people to stay at their homes during the monsoon season unless it was unavoidable. He said the people should keep in view the forecast by the Meteorological Department, said official statement. “Since Karachi and Hyderabad divisions were particularly affected by heavy rains, more caution was needed there. The relief work was taking some time due to abnormal rains,” he observed. The safety of life and property of the people was the top priority of the government, for which all possible steps were being taken. He said that the masses should take all precautionary measures and contact the helpline numbers 1736 and 919 immediately in case of any untoward incident.Meanwhile, Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives during heavy rains and advised the people to stay at homes to avoid any untoward incident. He said that the relief work was taking some time owing to extra-ordinary situation of rains. Agha Siraj Durrani said that the protection of public lives was the top priority of the government. He asked the people to contact on help line numbers 1736 and 919 in any situation of eventuality and emergency immediately.