Afghanistan’s border minister visits North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD – A delegation of Afghan officials led by interim Minister for Border and Tribal Affairs Maulana Kalim-ur-Rahman visited Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan district on Monday. The Afghan delegation was received by General Officer Commanding Seventh Division Major General Naeem Akhtar. The delegation was briefed about the mechanism and strategy regarding trade and transit and steps taken to enhance trade activities between the two countries on border. The Afghan delegation expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for trade and patients coming from Afghanistan for treatment in Pakistan.