Our Staff Reporter

Army top brass reviews border, internal security

RAWALPINDI – The Corps Commanders have reviewed the security situation with particular focus on border and internal security, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said yesterday.

“The 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at the GHQ on Monday presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” it said in a statement issued here.

The forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on border and internal security.

COAS lauds army’s efforts during flood rescue, relief operations

During the meeting, the COAS lauded the successful ongoing counter terrorism operations in the country and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

The Army Chief also appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to the flash floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.

The corps commanders meeting reaffirmed resolve of the Armed Forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities for the affected people.

 

