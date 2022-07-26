Agencies

At least 30 passengers killed in road accident in Kenya

NAIROBI   –    At least 30 passengers were killed and several others injured on late Sunday night when their bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway in Tharaka Nithi, Kenya, local police said. The bus, traveling from Meru town to the coastal city of Mombasa, plunged into the Nithi River about 40 meters below along the Meru-Nairobi highway at around 6:40 p.m. (1540 GMT), Eastern Regional Police Commander Rono Bunei said on Monday. Bunei said the bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened. The wreckage of the bus could be seen strewn on the hillside near the black spot. Alex Mugambi, Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager, said the death toll may rise.

More Stories
National

Traders ask for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

Karachi

Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

Karachi

Karachi’s Yusuf Goth submerges in rainwater

Karachi

Acting governor grieved over human losses due to’abnormal’ rains

Karachi

2 die as rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

Karachi

Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

Business

FBR’s new fixed tax regime worries small traders

Business

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

1 of 12,339

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More