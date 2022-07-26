CDA makes 18 filtration plants operational

ISLAMABAD – The Water Supply Wing of the Capital Development Authority is taking consolidated steps for provision of clean drinking water in the city. In this context, after completing the construction, 18 more filtration plants have been added in the system so that availability of clean drinking water is ensured.

According to the details, these 18 filtration plants are established in short period of just three months in I series, G series and F series. Earlier, 85 filtration plants were being used in the city to supply clean drinking water, after the construction of new filtration plants, now a total of 103 filtration plants are fully functional in the city.

It should be noted that the tests of water supplied from all the drinking filtration plants are done on a regular basis through CDA and PCRWR laboratory so that clean drinking water can be provided to the citizens as per hygiene norms.

Moreover, all filtration plants are open 24 hours so that citizens can get clean drinking water at their convenience.

Further, maintenance of filtration plants and monitoring of water quality is being done with the help of NGOs so that timely maintenance of filtration plants can be done regularly.