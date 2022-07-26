Our Staff Reporter

CM seeks report of open manhole death incident

LAHORE  – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore about the death of a two-year-old girl due to falling into an open manhole in Naz Town. He has ordered that the tragic incident should be investigated to identify those responsible for the negligence and disciplinary action must be taken against them. He has also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF AGHA

SYED HAMID ALI MOUSAVI

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a  sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi, Quaid Millat-e-Jafaria and harbinger of unity among the Muslims. In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka take charge of second Test as Pakistan batters falter on day-two

Entertainment

TikTok rolls out new features to improve user experience

International

Myanmar military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Headlines

SC refuses to form full bench to hear Punjab CM case

National

Collision course as ruling coalition refuses to accept 3-member SC bench

National

8th death anniversary of Majid Nizami today

National

Army top brass reviews border, internal security

National

PTI accuses govt of blackmailing court

National

12 more die, several injured amid heavy rains across country

1 of 1,682

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More