CM seeks report of open manhole death incident

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from Commissioner Lahore about the death of a two-year-old girl due to falling into an open manhole in Naz Town. He has ordered that the tragic incident should be investigated to identify those responsible for the negligence and disciplinary action must be taken against them. He has also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF AGHA

SYED HAMID ALI MOUSAVI

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi, Quaid Millat-e-Jafaria and harbinger of unity among the Muslims. In his condolence message, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.