Commissioner for uninterrupted supply of fertilizers in Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that all necessary measures should be taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of agricultural fertilizers and maintain a balance in demand and supply of fertilizers.

He gave orders while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office today. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that effective action should be taken against the people involved in the illegal hoarding of fertilizers. He said that administrative officers should work actively in the field.

Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan, Deputy Director Food Adnan Badar, Director Agriculture Jamshed Sindhu, and officers of related departments were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during the last month, 3166 fertilizer stores were inspected in the Bahawalpur division. Fines of Rs 320,000 were imposed and five FIRs were registered while two people were arrested on the spot. As many as 2805 bags of illegally hoarded urea fertilizer were seized after sealing a store.

53rd meeting of Academic Council of IUB held

The 53rd meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In the meeting, issues related to teaching matters were discussed and important decisions were taken. Director Academics Dr. Maqshoof Ahmad reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting and presented the agenda points for approval.

In the meeting, the admission policy for spring semester 2022 and future programs was approved. There was a discussion about the rules of the academic council, the scheme of academic advisor and the procedure. The establishment of Punjabi department in the university was approved.

Revised syllabus of various programs was approved. MS program in Civil Engineering and BS Aviation Sciences were approved. Teaching part-time workload for regular and part-time faculty was also approved. Changes and alterations in the names of various subjects were approved. Common courses and admission procedures for undergraduate programs were also approved in the meeting.

Apart from this, issues like teaching and administrative act 1975 policy guidelines for qualitative research were also considered.