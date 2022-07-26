Staff Reporter

Commissioner visits city, inspects drainage of rainwater

SARGODHA – Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmad Monday visited various areas of the city after rain for the third consecutive day and inspected the drainage system of rainwater. The commissioner directed the chief officer Municipal Corporation to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas at the earliest. He visited Qanchi Morh, Tahli chowk, Gillwala chowk, Stadium road, Civil Hospital chowk, City road, Gol chowk, Kutchery bazaar and Khushab road. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya said sanitary staff and supervisors were alert at all 12 disposals of the city and disposals remained functional. The commissioner directed the sanitary staff to expedite their work to drain out the rainwater at earliest.

