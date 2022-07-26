Country borrowed almost $17b from int’l lenders in previous fiscal year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan borrowed almost $17 billion from international lenders in previous fiscal year (FY22) to improve it balance of payment situation that deteriorated due to repayment of previous loans and financing of widening current account deficit.

The government had exceeded the budget estimates of foreign assistance of $14.088 billion for the FY22, as the country had borrowed $16.97 billion from the international lenders.

The government borrowed to maintain its foreign exchange reserves, which reduced mainly due to the repayment against previous loans as well as financing of current account deficit that swelled to $17 billion in FY22.

Foreign inflows had almost dried up amid suspension of loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March mainly due to previous government’s policy of giving subsidy on oil prices and announcing tax amnesty scheme for industrialists.

Pakistan was receiving foreign loans at rapid pace before suspension of the IMF loan programme in March this year as the country had received $12.178 billion in eight months (July to February) of current fiscal year. Later, in next four months (March to June), the government had borrowed $4.796 billion after suspension of IMF programme. The major financing came from China, $2.3 billion, in last month (Jun).

The latest data of the ministry of Economic Affairs has shown that Pakistan had borrowed $16.97billion dollars from various sources in previous fiscal year. The total receipt of $16.97 billion constitutes $4.828 billion from multilateral, $708.08 million from bilateral, $4.863 billion from foreign commercial banks, and $2.041 billion from issuance of bonds and $3 billion dollars time deposit from Saudi Arabia.

Among multilateral development partners, mainly the Asian Development Bank provided $1.625 billion, the World Bank disbursed $1.579 billion, the AIIB $41.62 million, IDB $78.98 million and IDB (S-Term) $ 1.327 billion. China disbursed $162.60 million in the last fiscal year, USA $60.72 million, Korea $5.51 million, UK $16.01 million, and Germany $16.68 million during the year 2021-22, according to the official data.

In current fiscal year too, the government would need massive external financing. Pakistan would need external financing of $41 billion in the ongoing financial year.

The government would repay previous loan of $21 billion and current account deficit has projected at $12 billion and $8 billion more for increasing foreign exchange reserves to $18 billion in the upcoming financial year. The revival of IMF programme would help in receiving funds from the multilateral and bilateral sources. The government had revised the IMF programme, as the loan tranche would be approved in next month.

Pakistan would receive $6.5 billion from multilateral sources in current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, around $3.5 billion inflow is expected from Asian Development Bank (ADB), $2.5 billion from the World Bank, $500 million Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and some from Islamic Development Bank during the ongoing financial year following the deal with the IMF. Meanwhile, the government is also projecting inflows of $8.5 billion from friendly countries. Without sharing the names of friendly countries, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail recently announced that Pakistan would receive $1.2 billion deferred oil payment facility from a country. Meanwhile, one friendly country has expressed interest to invest one to two billion dollars in Pakistan stock market whilst another has shown interest to provide gas worth $2.4 billion to Pakistan on deferred payment. Similarly, another friendly country will deposit two billion dollars with State Bank of Pakistan whilst another will provide two billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). The government also wants to sell out Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plants, which would generate additional $2 to $3 billion.