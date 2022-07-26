CTD arrest suspect involved in terrorist attack

Islamabad – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police have arrested a most wanted terrorist involved in launching a brazen armed attack on a police check post in the limits of police station Karachi Company, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

Head Constable Munawar Hussain had embraced martyrdom while Constable Muhammad Rashid and Constable Rooz Amin suffered severe bullet wounds in the attack launched by terrorist linked with a defunct organisation, he added.

The terrorist was arrested by CTD using intelligence and modern technical resources. The accused was identified as Muhammad Bilal resident of Mohmand Agency. The accused was nominated in Case No 03/22 under section 302/324/353/186/34,7ATA CTD police station Islamabad. The arrested accused has been produced before the court and physical remand was obtained for further investigation. ICT police nab 11 outlaws, recover weapons

11 out laws rounded up

ICT police have arrested 11 outlaws involved in different criminal activities and recovered narcotic and weapons, police spokesman said. He said that Shehzad Town police team arrested five accused namely Aamir Mehmood, Tahir Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Shahzaib and Shehzad Iqbal and recovered 2610 grams of heroin, 1110 grams of hashish and three 30 bore pistols with ammunitions from their possession. Similarly, Women police station team apprehended a lady drug peddler namely Kausar Bibi and recovered 1105 grams of heroin from her possession. Ramna police arrested a drug peddler namely Aamir and recovered 1015 grams of hashish from him. Golra police team arrested an accused namely Shafique Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 1223 grams of hashish from his possession.

Moreover, Lohi Bher police arrested a bootlegger namely Malik Kashif and recovered 30 litres of liquor and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Gulfam and recovered 1150 grams of hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused Waqar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The spokesman said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.