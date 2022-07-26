Dacoits shot dead tourist in Naran: Police

NARAN – Gunmen shot dead one tourist and injured three others on putting up resistance during a robbery attempt at Seral Lake camping site Noori Top, police said on Monday.

According to the Naran Police sources, Raja Azim, a resident of Islamabad was killed and three people including Mudassar Hussain, a resident of Gilgit, Faizan, a resident of Peshawar, and Isfand Yar, a resident of Quetta got injured during the robbery attempt.

The robbers looted 90,000 cash and a DSLR camera and fled away. Seral Lake areas were banned for tourists due to the security situation. Naran Police had also instructed the tourist groups not to go to Seral Lake but the tourists group did not hear the advice and reached the spot where the sad incident took place after a few hours of their arrival.

The robbery incident took place at Seral Lake which is 4/5 hours away from Jhalkhad where the tourists were camping. Naran police cordoned the areas in search of the robbers where on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra DSP and SHO Naran along with three teams of police, were sent to ensure arrests of the accused as soon as possible.