News Desk

ECP de-notifies PML-N MPA Kashif Mahmood

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kashif Mehmood from PP-241 Bahawalnagar in Punjab Assembly.

The Election Commission has withdrawn the notification issued on August 7, 2018,over the victory of Kashif Mehmood. It should be noted that the Supreme Court had upheld the disqualification of MPA Kashif Mehmood.

It should be remembered that in the 2018 general election, Kashif Mehmood won from PP-241 Bahawalnagar, he garnered 48,543 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Muzaffar Khan received 44,184 votes.

It merits mention here the PML-N leader was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court.

