Electricity generation cost jumps up to 160pc in last one year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s electricity generation cost has jumped up to 160pc during last one year, which has made the government incapable of providing subsidies to the power consumers.

The power sector of Pakistan has been badly incapacitated by the grave issues of circular debt, which is reflected in the continuous electricity tariff hikes and skyrocketing fuel price adjustments. Not only the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs13/unit tariff hike for the high-end consumers on the request of the Ministry of Energy, the “flat slab rates” mechanism also has been implemented, burdening the low electricity consumers substantially, stated the experts in the meeting of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) here.

The meeting was held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) to discuss the pitfalls of the power sector of Pakistan, impacts of circular debt, resolution mechanism, and assess the roadmap to address the issues.

The meeting was co-chaired by Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, and Mirza Hamid Hassan, chair IPS Energy Steering Committee and former federal secretary, Ministry of Water and Power. Ashfaq Mehmood, former federal secretary, Ministry of Water and Power, Ameena Sohail, member board of directors, IESCO, and legal advisor to NEPRA, Syed Akhtar Ali also attended the meeting.