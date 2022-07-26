Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali met with a terrible accident

YouTuber Zaid Ali has informed his fans through a social media post that he has met with a terrible accident.

“The past few days have been some of the hardest days of my life, recently I had a terrible accident,” he said on Instagram.

Zaid Ali wrote, “I got a head injury in this accident which turned out to be very dangerous. When I woke up from unconsciousness, I was told that you are lucky that you didn’t bleed inside your head.”

The YouTuber said, “My head is bad right now and it’s swollen. I’m having problems eating and drinking because I’m constantly vomiting. I remember when the accident happened in the beginning, I was in so much pain that I prayed to God.”

I was praying that he would take everything he wanted from me but heal this pain.