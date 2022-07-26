News Desk

Farhatullah suggests parliament to limit Supreme Court’s power

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Farhatullah Babar suggested the parliamentarian and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to limit the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s power.

Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote, “Parliamentarians/PDM, if you care about restoring the balance of powers then read Art 191 and act decisively. Or stop grumbling.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has retweeted Farhat’s tweet.

In another tweet, the PPP leader wrote, “A new political philosophy in the making: “Constitution, not parliament, is supreme and Constitution is not what’s written in it but what the SC says it is”.

“Massive shift of power taking place from elected to unelected. Parliamentarians think about it. Wake up”, he added.

