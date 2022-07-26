Finale of Free Fire Esports ‘Soobai’ Series on 31st

LAHORE – Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz has announced that Sports Department Punjab is going to organise the grand finale of Garena Free Fire Esports ‘Soobai’ Series at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 31. He made this announcement while addressing a press conference along with DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Omair Hasan, Lead of Pakistan Free Fire Esports Hamza Hashwani, PR Media Falak Gondal and other officials were also present on this occasion. Asadullah said that 12 teams from all four provinces will be participating in the grand finale of Free Fire Soobai Series. “Four teams from Punjab, three teams each from Sindh and KP and two teams from Balochistan will be in action during the memorable Esports activity where a hefty cash prize of Rs 40 lakh will be distributed among the top performers of the event,” he added. The Secretary Sports said Esports is very popular throughout the world. “The game of Esports has been included in the 2024 Olympic Games. Now this game will be promoted systematically under the aegis of Sports and Department Punjab. We are also planning to include this game in our talent hunt programme,” he stressed.