Agencies

Firefighters battle California wildfire as heat wave grips much of US

Midpines, United States – California firefighters were making slow progress Monday battling a raging wildfire near Yosemite National Park that will force some residents to evacuate with “just the shirts on their back,” officials said.

The latest blaze — which has already forced thousands to evacuate — comes as much of the United States remain in the grip of a sweltering heat wave.

The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has burned 16,791 acres (6.795 hectares) and is so far 10 percent contained, Cal Fire, the state fire department, said Monday.

“What we’re seeing on this fire is very indicative of what we’ve seen in fires throughout California, in the West over the last two years,” Jon Heggie, a Cal Fire battalion chief, told CNN. “These fires are burning with just such a velocity and intensity it makes it extremely challenging and extremely dangerous for both the public and the firefighters,” Heggie said. “It’s moving so quickly it’s not giving people a lot of time and they sometimes are just going to have to evacuate with just the shirts on their back,” he said.

The Oak Fire has forced the evacuation of several thousand people so far, officials said, and the hot and dry conditions and steep, rugged terrain are complicating firefighting efforts.

More than 2,000 firefighters backed by 17 helicopters have been deployed against the Oak Fire, which broke out on Friday near the vast Yosemite National Park in central California.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka take charge of second Test as Pakistan batters falter on day-two

Entertainment

TikTok rolls out new features to improve user experience

International

Myanmar military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Headlines

SC refuses to form full bench to hear Punjab CM case

National

Collision course as ruling coalition refuses to accept 3-member SC bench

National

8th death anniversary of Majid Nizami today

National

Army top brass reviews border, internal security

National

PTI accuses govt of blackmailing court

National

12 more die, several injured amid heavy rains across country

1 of 9,558

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More