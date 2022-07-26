Footwear exports surge 19.02pc to $156.98m in FY2022

ISLAMABAD – The footwear exports witnessed an increase of 19.02 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported footwear worth $156.984 million during July-June (2021-22) against the exports of $131.898 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 19.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 14.94 percent by going up from 16,532 thousand pairs to 19,002 thousand pairs, according to the data. Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear rose by 14.82 percent as they surged from $108.458 million last year to $124.536 million during the current year. The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at $ 1.414 million during the current year against $ 0.506 million during last year, showing an increase of 179.52 percent. Likewise, the exports of all other footwear goods increased by 35.32 percent during the period under review as these went up from $22.934 million last year to $31.034 million during the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear export decreased by 18.91 percent during the month of June 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during June 2022 were recorded at $15.027 million against the export of $18.531 million in June 2021. During the period under review, the leather and other footwear export also dipped by 20.80 and 10.54 percent respectively. In addition, the exports of canvas footwear however increased by 263.16 percent.