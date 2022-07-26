Friend or foe

As a child, if you wake up on the other side of the bed, you will feel scared and panic begins to set in. The more you take a closer look, the more your surroundings make sense and relief takes over your emotions. Just like a best friend, fear sends us subliminal messages to step up and pick up the game in our life. Fear reminds us that we shouldn’t forget about that particular thing and walk off. Instead, we should take chances and feel scared. Those scared feelings would let us dig deeper into that feeling and listen to what it is conveying us. Once we overcome the feelings, more ways will open to us and we’ll take action against fear.

If we fail to align ourselves with fear in our day-to-day life, we will never be able to learn new ways. One should also keep it in mind that learning equals growth. Eleanor Roosevelt writes about fear that, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

HASSAN MURTAZA,

Islamabad.

