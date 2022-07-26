News Desk

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased by up to 80pc

The incumbent government has increased gas prices for the the export industry by up to 80pc.

The rate of gas per mmBtu for the export-oriented sector has been increased by Rs530 and has been fixed at Rs1,350 per mmBtu from Rs820.

The rate for general industry has been increased from Rs850 per mmBtu and now has been fixed at Rs1,550 per mmBtu.

This will mostly apply in Sindh where the current price for export and general industry stands at Rs820 and Rs853 per mmBtu, respectively, showing an increase of almost 65pc and 82pc.

Defending the recent increase, spokesperson for the Finance ministry, Rana Ahsan Afzal said increasing prices of electricity and gas for the industrial sector was inevitable.

He further said that the government is still providing gas to the export-oriented industries at the concessional rate.

The spokesperson said the government has allocated Rs40 billion for the subsidies to the export-oriented industries so that they can compete in the international market.

