Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2000 per tola and was sold at Rs.148,300 on Monday against its sale at Rs.146,300, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1714 and was sold at Rs.127,143 against its sale at Rs.125,429, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.116,548 against its sale at Rs. 114,976, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1730 against its sale at $1728, the association reported.