News Desk

Governor Punjab meets Honorary Consul Generals of Tunisia

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has met on Tuesday honorary Consul General of Tunisia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imad Rasheed and honorary Council General Punjab Muhammad Hameed in Lahore.

In the meeting, they discussed increasing cooperation in the fields of education, trade and tourism. Governor Punjab stressed on more student exchange programmes between Tunisia and Pakistan.

He also said, “there is a need to strengthen people-to-people contacts between Tunisia and Pakistan.” He further said that the export of olives can be increased with the support of Tunisia.

There are wide opportunities for Pakistani businessmen to export olives and other products to Tunisia, Imad Rashid added.

“Pakistan is a member of the International Olive Council,” Imad Rashid.

On the other hand, Muhammad Hameed said, “Tunisia grows olives on a large scale.”

Moreover, the honorary Consul Generals also presented the Consulate Commemorative Shield to the Governor Punjab.

 

