Heavy rains, flash floods claim 102 lives in Balochistan so far

The dead included 39 men, 30 women and 33 children, while the rains had damaged 580 kilometers of roads, 11 bridges and five dams, besides perishing 706 cattleheads, she said while talking to the newsmen.

The spokesperson said the provincial government was continuing the relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilizing all available resources.

Farah Azeem Shah said under the instructions of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government released an amount of Rs 92.4 million rupees for the compensation of dead and rehabilitation victims of rains.

She said the provision of immediate relief to the affected people was the government’s top most priority. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administrations and other departments were carrying out the relief and rescue operation in the rain-hit areas.

The affected people were being shifted to safe places, while the administration was taking all possible steps to provide tents, ration and medical facilities to the in affected areas, she added.

The spokesperson said the relevant institutions had been directed to take measures on a war footing for the immediate restoration and repair of the structures affected by the rains.