Imran Goraya made chairman BoD of TDCP

LAHORE – The PML-N’s Punjab deputy secretary information Imran Goraya has been approved to be appointed as the chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP).

He will be the chairman of the board of directors of TDCP as the reconstitution of the board of directors has also been approved.

In a statement, Goraya said that the tourism sector would be promoted according to the vision of CM Hamza Shahbaz.

Punjab would be made a hub of tourism and the best facilities would be provided to the tourists at the tourist spots, he added.