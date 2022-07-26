Imran’s facilitators must stop irrelevant intervention in politics: Saad Rafique

LAHORE – Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said that the only solution to avert the political crisis was to stop the facilitators of Imran Khan, sitting in the institutions, from intervention and let the political forces decide about the political decisions. Talking to media, he alleged that ‘Project Imran Khan’ facilitators wanted to attack the parliamentary democracy of Pakistan followed by blue-eyed appointments in the Pakistan armed forces and judiciary and finally the facilitators of Imran wanted to change the spirit of the Constitution of 1973.

He said if the coalition parties would not bring no-confidence move against Imran then he, with the help of the facilitators, would get the two-third majority. He urged let politicians decide about the political decisions and if Imran khan wants to remove our government but only through the constitutionally no-confidence motion.

He said there would be no different decisions on a same issue. “This Imran Khan bash army and ECP and moves himself towards Article 6. If you want to fix the economy then Imran Khan should come up with the democratic ways,” he further added. To a question, he replied, “Nothing will happen to Punjab”.

The minister said that Imran Khan vandalized green belts of Islamabad during his long march. Has anyone asked him or held him accountable?

Imran Goraya made chairman BoD of TDCP

The PML-N’s Punjab deputy secretary information Imran Goraya has been approved to be appointed as the chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP).

He will be the chairman of the board of directors of TDCP as the reconstitution of the board of directors has also been approved.

In a statement issued on Monday, Imran Goraya said that the tourism sector would be promoted according to the vision of CM Hamza Shahbaz. Punjab would be made a hub of tourism and the best facilities would be provided to the tourists at the tourist spots, he added.