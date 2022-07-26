Iran says it won’t be rushed into ‘quick’ nuclear deal

TEHRAN – Iran said Monday it would not be rushed into a “quick” deal reviving its faltering 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, as negotiations remained deadlocked.

“They demand that Iran makes a quick decision, (insisting that) time is limited and Iran must respond quickly,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters, referring to Western parties to the nuclear deal. Kanani said the Islamic republic would “not sacrifice the country’s fundamental interests… with a rushed process”. It was being put under “psychological pressure and unilateral expectations”, he said.

But “if the US acts constructively and positively, an agreement is close,” Kanani said.