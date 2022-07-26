Karachi’s Yusuf Goth submerges in rainwater

KARACHI – Yusuf Goth in Surjani area of Karachi was inundated due to heavy rain, suspending social and business life. The intermittent rain from previous night to Monday evening submerged Yusuf Goth area in Karachi. As a result, people are trapped in the water, making their routine life miserable. A five-feet deep water has accumulated in the area. The rainwater has entered in many houses as the authorities have badly failed to drain it out. The families were struggling to make their way through water standing up to several feet. Rescue teams, however, were busy to drain out rainwater.