KP CS directs to achieve targets set for month-long Covid-19 drive

Peshawar – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash has ordered relevant authorities to achieve daily targets set for a month-long special Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Terming vaccination of paramount importance against coronavirus, the Chief Secretary urged the masses to cooperate with district administration and health department officials during the special drive.

The Chief Secretary issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting about the ongoing special Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, Director General Health Services, Coordinator EOC and all the deputy commissioners.

Chief Secretary directed ramping up of vaccination campaign in wake of the recent increase in corona cases. Health officials informed the meeting about the vaccination plan that a month-long Covid-19 drive across the province will be launched from July 25 to August 25, 2022. During the province-wide drive, they said around five million people would be immunized, with a daily target of vaccinating 158,439 people and 277,472 booster doses.

For achieving the targets, they said that major priority areas have been identified, including public offices, medical teaching institutions (MTIs), basic health units (BHUs), rural health centres (RHCs) and district headquarters hospitals (DHQs). They further said BHUs, RHCs and DHQs have been instructed to hold vaccination in their domain areas and cover the people in markets, bus stands, and other crowded places.

The Chief Secretary instructed deputy commissioners and health officials to hold daily progress review meetings and submit reports to his office.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary also presided over another meeting on recent monsoon rains. He directed district administrations and relevant authorities to remain alert in the wake of reports of flooding and landslides during ongoing monsoon spells. He directed authorities to take immediate and timely measures to give relief to people and to restore roads in any emergency.