Maintaining sacredness

The Holy Quran is the most sacred object in the lives of Muslims. The Holy Quran is stored respectfully wrapped in a clean cloth and handled with respect and care. There is no clear direction on how to respectfully dispose of unusable books and Quranic texts on paper in Pakistan.

In ancient times important religious text on paper that were to be destroyed would be sent to a Government office where it would be respectfully disposed of in clean water or shredded or buried or burned.

Therefore I would suggest the Government of Pakistan can create such an entity in Pakistan based on directions from the Islamic Ulema, which would collect Quranic texts on paper. People could send any Quranic texts on papers by using special cardboard envelopes at any post office in Pakistan for free or at minimum charge.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Peshawar.