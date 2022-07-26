Man kills aunt for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR – A man shot his 48-year-old aunt dead for ‘honour’ in Mian Sahib area of Shikarpur, Sindh, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused was identified as Nisar. He killed his aunt Zainab Khatun, 48, who was the wife of his paternal uncle, in an alleged honour killing incident. The body of the deceased had been shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. The accused, however, managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. “The search for the accused is underway in the area. He will be arrested as soon as possible,” police said.