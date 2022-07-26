News Desk

Maryam urges govt to take firm stand against ‘status quo’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday shared her thoughts ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab Deputy Speaker’s ruling, saying the government must take a firm stand against the ‘status quo.

Urging to rise to the occasion, Maryam has given two options to the coalition government and said, “Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo”, as she took to Twitter.

PML-N vice president concluded, “Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

