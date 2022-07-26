News Desk

Nation will reject those who rejected court’s verdict: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the whole nation will reject those who have rejected the court’s verdict.

Talking to media in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, the former Foreign Minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has proved that they have been politically bankrupted, they announced to boycott when the situation seemed to be not in their favor.

The PTI leader called out to the people and said that the public should also boycott from the opposition leaders as they have been exposed.

“The people of Punjab have rejected them in the by-elections, now the nation will reject him in the general election as well,” he added.

He further said the opposition leaders have boycotted as they don’t trust the judges, while in the past they have celebrated on the verdicts given by the same judges. He said they express anger and disagreement when the judges decide about the constitution. PDM has violated the constitution.

“The executives have attacked the judiciary,” said Qureshi.

The former Federal Minister said I salute the judiciary for tolerating their inappropriate behavior today, adding that in what capacity did the Law Minister begin giving arguments when his counsel was present? It was such an important case but Attorney General and Zardari were out of the country, he went on saying.

Rebuking the opposition leaders he posed questions that have they not given arguments? If they objected to the bench, then why did they reply in writing?

He explained that the value of rupee is falling gradually. Factories have closed in Faisalabad but they have no concern with the state and economy of the country and all they care about is to remain in power.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

‘Not such a bad idea’ to appoint next army chief beforehand: President Arif Alvi

Islamabad

SC reserves decision in Punjab CM re-election proceedings

National

Govt approves Rs7.91 per unit power tariff hike

National

President Alvi says grand dialogue possible only if all parties agree

Islamabad

Don’t ‘ridicule’ judicial commission by ‘contravening Constitution’: Justice Isa to CJP

National

Gas prices for export-oriented sectors increased by up to 80pc

Entertainment

Famous YouTuber Zaid Ali met with a terrible accident

National

Pakistan Army assists authorities in rescue, relief efforts after urban flooding

Islamabad

PM expresses concern over lack of planning regarding wheat reserves

Headlines

Will not participate in Punjab CM election case, Mazari, PPP’s lawyers inform SC

1 of 8,670

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More