Nation will reject those who rejected court’s verdict: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that the whole nation will reject those who have rejected the court’s verdict.

Talking to media in Islamabad along with other PTI leaders, the former Foreign Minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has proved that they have been politically bankrupted, they announced to boycott when the situation seemed to be not in their favor.

The PTI leader called out to the people and said that the public should also boycott from the opposition leaders as they have been exposed.

“The people of Punjab have rejected them in the by-elections, now the nation will reject him in the general election as well,” he added.

He further said the opposition leaders have boycotted as they don’t trust the judges, while in the past they have celebrated on the verdicts given by the same judges. He said they express anger and disagreement when the judges decide about the constitution. PDM has violated the constitution.

“The executives have attacked the judiciary,” said Qureshi.

The former Federal Minister said I salute the judiciary for tolerating their inappropriate behavior today, adding that in what capacity did the Law Minister begin giving arguments when his counsel was present? It was such an important case but Attorney General and Zardari were out of the country, he went on saying.

Rebuking the opposition leaders he posed questions that have they not given arguments? If they objected to the bench, then why did they reply in writing?

He explained that the value of rupee is falling gradually. Factories have closed in Faisalabad but they have no concern with the state and economy of the country and all they care about is to remain in power.