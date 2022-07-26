NDRMF extends Rs2899.67m grant to KP for Climate Resilience Programme

ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) extended grant financing of Rs2899.67 million to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the execution of Climate Resilience Programme.

The ceremony for signing of Grant Implementation Agreement was held at the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives. Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Monday witnessed the signing of a Grant Implementation Agreement signed by Muhammad Israr Khan, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department KP, Shah Mahmood Khan, Secretary Planning & Development Department, KP and Muhammad Fawad Hayat, National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDMRF) for the execution of Climate Resilience through Horticulture Interventions in KP with grant financing by NDRMF amounting Rs2899.67million.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Planning Commission Syed Zafar Ali Shah appreciated the initiatives taken by the provincial government of KP termed it a landmark project, contributing in climate resilience and creating highly valuable crops such as olives and saffron, which will help around 10,000 farmers further contributing in income generation and job opportunities.

“Horticulture is an important element and such projects will help our farmers who are the backbone of the county’s economy,” said Syed Zafar Ali Shah. He said that the country is facing several challenges and flood is one of them which directly affect our agriculture sector and such projects are essential to contain the disaster.

Earlier, Secretary Planning and Development KP informed that basic objective of the project is efficient utilisation of potential arable and cultivable waste land to enhance production of olive oil and saffron while saving foreign reserves. Besides, it will boost climate resilience in the wake of adverse effects of climate change to improve food security.

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) — a government-owned entity mandated to build climate resilience in Pakistan — by reducing socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards by prioritising and financing investments in Disaster Risk Reduction and preparedness that have high economic benefits taking into account climate change, disaster risks and their impacts. NDRMF is actively engaged with a number of national, regional and international entities focusing on upcoming threats and challenges and orienting its funding and technical support functions accordingly to address the impacts of climate change and minimise disaster risks.