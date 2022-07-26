Our Staff Reporter

NHA repairs huge sinkhole near Soan Bridge

ISLAMABAD    –     the National Highway Authority’s maintenance unit have repaired a huge sinkhole caused by heavy rains near Soan Bridge in Rawalpindi on N-5—commonly known as GT Road.

The sinkhole appeared alongside the road between two bridges of Nallah Lai and Soan River, which could have become the reason for a major mishap; however,   it was filled immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the affected place.

NHA in a hand out stated that the maintenance staff of NHA is on high alert across the country to respond to any such emergency on its entire network. It added further that in order to promptly respond to such a situation and fix the affected roads in time, active teams of NHA are stationed in different areas to review their entire network.

