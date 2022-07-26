Notezai condoles demise of Tahir Hazara

QUETTA – Minister of State for Energy, Mohammad Hashim Notezai on Monday expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned Balochistan politician and social activist, Tahir Hazara. In a message issued here, the minister said that Tahir Hazara played an active role in Balochistan politics.

“People of the province share grief and sorrow of the family of the late politician,” he added. The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.